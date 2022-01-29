Record editorial: Eliminating the food tax should be too delicious for lawmakers to pass up





Does the state Legislature have an appetite for helping out low-income Utahns?

Two bills filed this legislative session seek to eliminate the 3% state tax on groceries, which would be a boon to economically disadvantaged families, who typically spend a higher percentage of their incomes on food.

Whether lawmakers finally act remains to be seen. The issue has been raised in previous legislative sessions to no avail. But Summit County residents should take this opportunity to contact their legislators and voice support for both pieces of legislation.

There’s simply no reason why people who struggle to make ends meet should be paying taxes on such a basic necessity. And it’s an issue that hits home for many Parkites. While the perception of Park City as an affluent ski destination is accurate, it belies the fact that many of us live paycheck to paycheck, forced to work multiple jobs and sometimes decide between paying the rent or buying baby formula.

Eliminating the food tax would not elevate anyone out of poverty, as a family that spends $5,000 on groceries annually would save about $90, according to the fiscal analyses attached to the bills. But that’s also not an insignificant amount — anyone experiencing financial hardship would say they’d rather use that money to put gas in the car or pay the power bill than fork it over to the government.

If there’s an encouraging sign regarding the possibility of the tax finally being nixed, it’s that the concept has bipartisan support. A Democrat sponsored one of the bills this session, while a Republican sponsored the other, and other lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have also voiced support for the idea. Unlike so many other pieces of legislation that would benefit Utahns, the bills won’t be shot down due to partisanship.

Unfortunately, lawmakers nonetheless appear unlikely to give them a stamp of approval. Rep. Judy Rohner, a Republican from West Valley City who sponsored H.B. 203, told ABC4 that her legislation faces an “uphill battle” despite what she characterized as broad support from the public.

Lawmakers instead seem more eager to reduce the state income tax, another idea floating around the Legislature. That would also help low-income families but comes with a significant drawback: cutting into the pot of money in the state budget for public education.

That makes eliminating the food tax the option lawmakers, as well as Summit County residents, should get behind. Hopefully the Legislature will take the opportunity to step up for the most vulnerable among us.

Taking a bite out of poverty, no matter how small, is too delicious to pass up.