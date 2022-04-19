Record editorial: Final run of ski season should be in honor of the workforce

At the outset of the 2020-2021 ski season, we all realized there would be challenges with the pandemic seeming to threaten all aspects of tourism at the time.

It nevertheless turned out to be a successful winter.

There was hope as this ski season started the Park City area could continue its robust pandemic-era showing, and the community did just that. Park City was jammed through much of the winter and was rewarded with impressive economic numbers.

But as Park City Mountain Resort and Deer Valley Resort reach the end of the ski season on Sunday, it is also clear Parkites of various stripes are disillusioned, particularly with the situation at PCMR this winter. The slopes were crowded, there were long lift lines, the traffic was terrible, parking was difficult and, of course, the hot dogs were not to everyone’s liking, according to some of the complaints from the winter.

It is not known how, or even whether, the various parties – the mountain resorts, their ownership, residents and leaders in Park City and Summit County – will attempt to address the issues in the seven or so months before the next ski season starts. The community, though, should continue seeking ideas in the near future for relief next winter since any significant steps for the upcoming ski season could take time to devise, debate and roll out.

As tough as the winter seemed to be for so many, the ski season cannot end without Parkites acknowledging the monumental efforts of the workforce. Businesses throughout Park City and across sectors were short-staffed during a ski season that appeared to have surprised managers to the upside. The combination of inadequate staffing levels and large crowds were key to some of the wider grumblings.

The Park City-area workers, from those who spend their days on the slopes to others who spend their nights toiling in kitchens, command even more respect at the end of this ski season than they do in a typical one.

The final run of the season on Sunday should be in their honor, even if they themselves are still on the clock for a few more hours.