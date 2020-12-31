Record editorial: Goodbye, 2020 — and good riddance





As Parkites ring in the New Year on Thursday evening — hopefully in subdued fashion — they will be toasting to a day that it seemed, at times, would never arrive.

2020, at last, is over.

As much as most people would like to never again think about the year we just endured, it was one that will be remembered for decades to come. Though it will take a long time for the full effects of the pandemic to become apparent, this was undoubtedly a year that forever changed the Park City community.

It’s a good bet that Parkites will one day talk about it in the same breath as the infamous fire of 1898 that engulfed much of Main Street, Park Avenue and Swede Alley. As we exit 2020 and begin to look toward the future, we can learn from the example of the Parkites of that era.

Like them, we too will emerge from this crisis. One day the exhaustion and frustration will fade, and the story of 2020 in Park City will be recalled as one of grit and perseverance.

Just as we marvel at the resilience of the folks who linked arms and rebuilt the town after the fire destroyed their homes and businesses, the Parkites of the future will be impressed by our fortitude.

They will note how we rallied when the situation was most dire, donating millions of dollars to help people in need keep food on the table and roofs over their heads. They will note how the vast majority of us made countless personal sacrifices, from forgoing graduations to spending months without visiting family members, in the name of public health. They will note that we got through the pandemic with the support of one another, a community in every sense of the word.

As awful as 2020 was, that’s a legacy we will look back on with pride.

Now, though, is the time to look forward. One of the many lessons we learned this year was to never say that it can’t get any worse. That cliche was disproven time and again, so it’s understandable if Parkites are approaching the new year with trepidation.

Yet it’s hard to consider what is ahead in 2021 and not see glimmers of hope, even though challenges certainly await — especially in the beginning of the year as coronavirus case numbers remain elevated and the COVID-19 vaccination campaign is still in its early stages.

What is certain is that our community can handle whatever is headed our way, which was perhaps the best lesson we learned in a terrible year.

Goodbye, 2020, and good riddance. Here’s to better days ahead.