Record editorial: Gratitude aplenty this Thanksgiving





What do Parkites have to be grateful for this Thanksgiving as they gather with friends and family members and stuff themselves full of turkey, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie?

For starters, how about the opportunity to spend the day with loved ones?

Last year’s holiday was a lonely affair for most of us as we avoided the traditional Thanksgiving festivities out of concern for the coronavirus. While the pandemic is not yet over, and there remains the need for caution, the COVID-19 vaccines allow us to safely congregate with one another.

Parkites on Thursday will scan their dining rooms and cherish seeing the warm faces surrounding them, a feeling that none of us ought to take for granted ever again — not even when the inevitable political arguments are dished out alongside the second helping of stuffing.

Looking around at our community, it’s easy to see that Parkites’ gratitude shouldn’t end there.

It seems these days that many of us occasionally lose sight of how lucky we are to be here. It’s easy to become frustrated by a seemingly endless stream of development disputes, the high-and-getting-even-higher cost of living, the worsening traffic congestion, the evaporating shoulder seasons and the general sense that our once-small town isn’t so small anymore.

Yet there’s a reason that so many people continue to flock to Park City. We’d be remiss Thursday not to feel and express gratitude for all the things that make this one of the most spectacular places in the world.

There’s the breathtaking scenery and the natural geography that affords us boundless recreational opportunities. There’s the opportunity to partake in a wealth of enriching experiences, from the Park City Kimball Arts Festival each summer to the freestyle ski World Cup at Deer Valley Resort in the winter. And then there are the people, whose warm spirit and generosity infuse our town with a sense of community that is worth cherishing.

That’s just scratching the surface.

We truly are fortunate to be here — and especially to be here with one another.

When Parkites go around their tables Thursday, before they dig into the mashed potatoes and candied yams, they will perform the customary tradition and take a few moments to consider all the things that have enriched their lives.

For most of us, that list is long. And that, in itself, is something to be grateful for this Thanksgiving.