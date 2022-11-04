Record editorial: It is critical to cast a ballot in the midterm election in Summit County

It is time to head to the mailbox instead of the voting booth.

Election Day is Tuesday and those with ballots still on the kitchen table or in a pile of unopened mail need to make sure they fill them out and then either put them in the mail or deposit them in a drop box by the deadline.

Every election is, of course, critical to the future of a community, whether it be a city, a county, a state or a country. The various ballots in Summit County this year include everything from school boards in small districts to a hotly contested seat in the U.S. Senate.

It can be easy to decide not to even fill out a ballot in a midterm election like the one in 2022. The White House will not be decided, nor will municipal offices in communities across Summit County that are closest to the populace.

That is inaccurate thinking. The offices up and down the ballot this year are all critical to the future of Park City and the rest of Summit County. There will be Summit County Council seats decided, and the winners will help chart the course of growth in the Snyderville Basin. There will be state Legislature posts decided as well, and those winners will have influence on traffic and transportation throughout Summit County. And the Senate and House of Representatives contests will determine who represents your interests in Washington, including in regards to the economy and the environment.

It may be a midterm election, but it is clear much is riding on the results.

Voters in Summit County still have a variety of options to ensure their ballot arrives at the County Courthouse on time. The postmark deadline is Monday. There are drop boxes in 10 locations spread between Park City, the Basin, North Summit and South Summit. Ballots can be left in the drop boxes up until 8 p.m. on Election Day. You may also vote in person on Tuesday at voting centers that will be opened in the Marsac Building, City Hall in Coalville and the Kimball Junction and Kamas locations of the Summit County Library.

Whenever, wherever and however someone votes is not the relevant point. The relevant point is that someone indeed votes.

Information about voting is posted on the County Courthouse website at https://www.summitcounty.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=370 .