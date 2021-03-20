Record editorial: Itching to get outside? Catch a high school game.





The signs of spring are apparent in Park City, and Parkites are no doubt eager to take advantage of warmer temperatures in the coming weeks after a winter spent hunkering down at home when not hitting the slopes.

But with mud season on the horizon after the ski resorts close, Parkites have a wait ahead of them before it’s time to break out the mountain bikes and lace up the hiking boots for some of our other favorite outdoor pastimes.

In the meantime, there’s another way to get out of the house and enjoy the springtime weather: donning your Miners — or Braves or Wildcats on the East Side — gear and rooting for Summit County’s high school athletes now that the in-season sports are held outdoors and community members are again allowed at games.

The athletes could certainly use the support. Like everyone else, they’ve endured a challenging year dating back to when schools were shuttered and spring sports were canceled as the coronavirus was just beginning to spread in Utah. Seeing the community rally around them would be special, especially for seniors, who are making their final high school memories before graduation.

There’s something to be said for the lift that a vocal crowd and friendly faces in the stands can provide for the home team, particularly at a time when the pandemic has stripped the athletes of the normalcy of a typical season.

Spectators, likewise, will not regret taking time to catch the game. For sports fans, there’s little that can top an afternoon at the ballpark or soccer field as we emerge from the winter and take pleasure in the joys of spring.

Before taking their seats in the stands, however, residents should note that COVID-19 protocols remain in place even though the games are outside. Fans must mask up and maintain social distance from other groups — the only way to ensure that fly balls are the only thing being caught on game days.

Hopefully the Miners, Wildcats and Braves will reward their loyal fans with plenty of wins this spring. Given the circumstances of the last 12 months, however, we’re counting the opportunity to see our athletes compete at all as victory enough.

Schedules and other information regarding spring athletics at Park City, North Summit and South Summit high schools can be found at parkcityminers.us, nsummit.org/domain/114 and ssummit.org/o/high-school, respectively. Information is also available at the Utah High School Activities Association website at uhsaa.org.