Record editorial: It’s time for the North Summit Fire District to douse the drama





The North Summit Fire District has had a challenging few months.

In November, Summit County officials fired the district’s former chief — and declined to offer a public explanation apart from characterizing the termination as being “for cause” — in a move that caused an uproar among the department’s all-volunteer firefighting crew. Then in February, claims of insubordination that allegedly included firefighters failing to respond to a fatal hunting accident prompted the county to suspend the entire crew and temporarily replace them with the Park City Fire District.

The ensuing weeks have been filled with finger-pointing — on social media and in public meetings — about who’s to blame for the situation deteriorating to such a shocking level. Many residents in North Summit have pinned it on the Administrative Control Board, which they say has a long history of heavy-handedness. The board, and seemingly the county’s leadership, sees it differently.

But now it’s time to douse the drama.

The county earlier this month hired a new chief, and that should mark the start of a new chapter for the district — one where the parties put aside their past differences and work together to ensure the district operates smoothly and, more importantly, that the residents of North Summit get the level of fire service they deserve.

Healing the divisions, which had been festering for some time before coming into full public view over the last few months, won’t be easy. There will be bumps along the way. That’s inevitable when egos have been bruised and integrity called into question.

Finding a productive way forward will largely fall on the shoulders of the new chief, Ben Nielson. To his credit, Nielsen seems to understand the challenge that awaits. But he also struck a tone of optimism during a meeting last week with the Administrative Control Board, saying the situation is not beyond repair. “It’s not World War III,” he said, calling on the involved parties to have an “open-minded attitude.”

It’s impossible to conclude that what has taken place in the North Summit Fire District is a good thing. But despite the rancor, there is nonetheless an opportunity for something positive to emerge: a fire district where everyone, from the members of the Administrative Control Board to the firefighters, is unified and working toward the same goal.

The past few months have been filled with painful lessons.

Hopefully they will be put to good use as the district charts a new path forward.