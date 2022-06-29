Record editorial: Make it a fun Fourth in Park City rather than a fiery one

We all know the upcoming Independence Day weekend, three days for many us since the holiday falls on a Monday, will be a blast in Park City.

The Fourth of July parade will undoubtedly draw a huge crowd to Old Town to enjoy the floats while the patriotic vibes will permeate through the day. Park City is always seen as one of the top places in the state to mark the nation’s birth. Parkites, people from elsewhere in Utah and visitors from outside the state seek the charm of a small town on July 4.

The crowds headed into Park City will see green, rather than brown, mountainsides, but as the holiday approaches the danger of wildfires is clear to those who live here.

Park City leaders have already taken important steps to guard against fires. The community fireworks display in the city has been canceled out of concern of the danger. Park City has also prohibited the personal use of fireworks. Summit County is allowing the personal use of fireworks in certain locations while the public display slated on July 3 at Canyons Village was still scheduled as of Tuesday.

The differing strategies taken by Park City and Summit County should not be understood to be a gap between the two governments’ concern about the fire risk. They are, rather, a result of unique bureaucratic processes. Neither the leaders at the Marsac Building nor those at the County Courthouse could be considered to be reckless in a matter like wildfire danger.

It is also up to the community at large to understand the risk. There are sure to be those who ignore the restriction in Park City while there will also likely be those in Summit County who choose to ignite prohibited categories of fireworks.

They need to understand the precariousness of doing so. A wildfire sparked by fireworks can quickly tear through a hillside abutting Old Town or climb up the terrain in Summit Park. It would be a devastating scenario that would threaten lives and property.

Independence Day can be among the best days of the year in Park City. Make it fun rather than fiery.