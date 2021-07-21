Record editorial: Park City primary season is here, so dive in before going swimming





The Park City election is here, even if late July seems more like swimming season than political season.

Voters in Park City will soon make their selections for the mayor’s office and two seats on the City Council. The mayoral election is the marquee contest on the ballot. It is the one that will likely drive voter turnout, to the extent that voters turn out in a small-town primary held in the summertime.

The incumbent, Mayor Andy Beerman, wants voters to give him a second term. The challengers are City Councilor Nann Worel and David Dobkin, an investment banker whose presence on the ballot after having little involvement in the community is the biggest surprise of the campaign season to date.

There are also eight candidates competing to win a City Council seat.

The upcoming primary will send one mayoral candidate and four City Council hopefuls to their summer vacations. The others will move to the fall campaign.

It may not seem like the primary election is a crucial date for Park City’s future, but it is one nonetheless. The mayoral primary is especially consequential. The results of the Beerman-Worel-Dobkin election will essentially show whether the community supports the broad work of City Hall.

Strong results by Beerman and Worel would embolden the municipal government as a whole since the two of them make up one-third of the elected officials of Park City. If Dobkin nabs a spot on the November ballot, even with a resume lacking much of anything directly related to Park City government service, it would signify a streak of voter dissatisfaction with City Hall.

It will be difficult to gauge much from the City Council primary election, which offers a mishmash of candidates, only some of whom seem to have the attributes needed for the office they seek. Incumbent City Councilor Tim Henney’s fortunes in the primary will be telling in the same manner as those of Beerman and Worel.

Regardless, the voters of Park City should be prepared to cast ballots, which are expected to arrive shortly in mailboxes and post-office boxes in the mail-in election.

And the Park City electorate also must remember that every vote counts, as was the case in the City Council primary election two years ago. A two-vote margin decided the last spot on the November ballot that year.

So, dive into the primary election before diving into the pool or lake.

Park City has posted information about the primary election online at parkcity.org/government/election-information.