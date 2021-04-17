Record editorial: Parkites can provide businesses with a shoulder season boost





Judging by the evidence available so far, it was a much better ski season economically than most predicted before the lifts started turning.

That has many Parkites breathing a sigh of relief given that it was unclear last fall whether visitors would travel for ski vacations in the middle of a pandemic. But it doesn’t mean the worries are over, particularly for the small businesses that were hit the hardest.

That’s where Parkites — and second-home owners who are still riding out the pandemic in Park City — can make an impact over the next few months.

We must continue to support small businesses during the mud season, a period that is typically not a lucrative stretch, with profits falling as the tourists who open their pocketbooks during the winter return home.

Most businesses prepare for a slow spring each year, but a better-than-average stretch would be a welcome boost since it’s unlikely many of them experienced what they’d consider a banner ski season — even if they did well enough to keep the doors open. A strong performance over the next several months could have them in a better position this fall heading into what will hopefully be a more normal winter.

Fortunately, the shoulder season arrives as many Parkites are becoming fully vaccinated and starting to emerge from their pandemic isolation. The prospect of spending a day strolling down Main Street and popping into shops is more realistic for many of us, though we need to continue taking coronavirus precautions.

Find a restaurant remaining open for the shoulder season and sit down for a meal. It could be an opportunity to sit across a table from friends or loved ones for the first time in more than a year. Make a visit to your favorite retail store and show support by taking home a few items or stocking up on gift cards. And when possible, make sure the owners and employees know they are appreciated in our community. Park City wouldn’t be the same without its small businesses — a fact that has hit home over the last year.

Parkites are grateful that business this winter was much stronger than it could have been. In the coming months, let’s do what we can to make the shoulder season better than expected for local establishments, too.