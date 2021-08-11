Record editorial: Parkites must hold politicians accountable on climate change





The smoke that settled into Summit County’s skies on Friday put a bit of a damper on what had been shaping up to be a stellar weekend. It’s likely that it kept some people from heading to Main Street for the return of the Park City Kimball Arts Festival, while for others it may have ruined plans to spend the second-to-last weekend before school starts in the great outdoors.

Unfortunately, sheltering indoors to avoid inhaling the thick smoke of wildfires hundreds of miles away could become something we’ll get more accustomed to in the summertime. Scientists are adamant that the warming climate is making massive blazes like the ongoing Dixie Fire in California more likely to occur throughout the West.

The smoky skies happened to roll into Summit County and the rest of the state in the days before the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released a devastating new report detailing just how immediate the threat of climate change is. The report, released Monday, concludes that there is now no way to prevent the increasing frequency of extreme weather-related events such as catastrophic wildfires, intense heatwaves and sustained droughts.

That’s a harrowing prospect, especially given that we live in a place perpetually at risk of wildfire and drought — and that’s to say nothing of how climate change could impact the ski industry in the coming decades.

The good news, such as it is, is that the U.N. report does not state that we are irrevocably doomed. Rather, it says humanity can still stave off the worst effects of climate change — but only if we act collectively to immediately and drastically cut carbon emissions.

Parkites can take pride in the fact that Park City and Summit County have set ambitious goals to reduce their carbon footprints. But our efforts here are a drop in the bucket. The kind of progress needed to truly end our reliance on fossil fuels and curb climate change, scientists say, will require a dramatic reimagining of society across the globe.

It is beyond time for the U.S. to step up to its responsibility and lead the charge. But doing so will take Republicans in Washington acknowledging the seriousness of the crisis and committing to the cause as fervently as their Democratic counterparts.

In Utah, Sen. Mitt Romney and Rep. John Curtis, both Republicans, have been outspoken about the need to combat climate change. Republican Rep. Blake Moore, who represents Summit County, and Rep. Burgess Owens have also stated their support for taking action.

The two other members of Utah’s all-Republican congressional delegation, Sen. Mike Lee and Rep. Chris Stewart, have been less enthusiastic. Stewart has expressed skepticism about climate change, while Lee made national headlines a couple years ago for claiming that the best solution to the problem is “to fall in love, get married and have some kids.”

The U.N. report makes clear that we can no longer wait for those who fail to grasp the gravity of the situation to come around. Summit County residents and other Utahns must throw our support behind politicians who will push America toward fulfilling its responsibility of helping the world avoid the worst climate outcomes. And we should throw the others out of office.

There simply isn’t any time to waste.