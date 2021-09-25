Record editorial: Pay attention as Park City candidates make final pitches





With ballots set to start arriving in mailboxes in roughly three weeks and Election Day just more than a month away, the time is nearing for Park City voters to decide who will claim the mayor’s office and two City Council seats for the next four years.

Parkites who haven’t yet decided who to vote for — and even those who have — will want to pay close attention over the next few weeks. The candidates are slated to appear at a handful of public events, a prime opportunity to hear their platforms and compare and contrast the people vying to lead the community.

In the mayoral race, incumbent Andy Beerman is squaring off against City Councilor Nann Worel. The City Council field, meanwhile, features incumbent Tim Henney alongside Jeremy Rubell, Tana Toly and Thomas Purcell.

The politicking so far this fall has been relatively subdued. Perhaps that will change in these final weeks of the election as the candidates face questions alongside one another and seek to outshine their opponents.

And while some Parkites may already be committed to a candidate, many others may be swayed by what they see and hear from the hopefuls: Why do they believe they have what it takes to be successful in the position they’re seeking? What is their vision for our community? Do they speak only with snappy-sounding platitudes, or do they offer specifics about how they would make Park City a better place?

The answers to those and other questions very well could decide the races. That’s the beauty of democracy in a small town and why Parkites should make time to attend or view at least one, if not more, of the upcoming events.

The stakes of this election are high, as they are every two years when Parkites pick their municipal leaders. The community faces a range of significant issues, and steady leadership will be required if we are to maintain the characteristics that make Park City special.

Before you cast your ballot, educate yourself about who is best equipped to rise to the challenge. Fortunately, voters will have several chances before Election Day to listen to the candidates and decide which ones fit that bill.

The Park City Rotary Club will hold a City Council candidate forum open to members and their guests Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Park City, along with a mayoral forum on Oct. 12. The League of Women Voters of Utah and Voterise are sponsoring a meet-and-greet with candidates and an election forum Oct. 4, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Park City Library. The Park Record, Park City Chamber/Bureau, KPCW and Park City Community Foundation are partnering to hold candidate forums for the City Council and mayoral races on Oct. 11 at the Santy Auditorium. The mayoral event is scheduled from noon to 1:30 p.m., while the City Council forum will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The Wasatch Back chapter of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby plans to hold a virtual debate focused on climate solutions from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 14.