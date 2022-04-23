Record editorial: PCMR paid parking could address the very traffic that has led to so much displeasure

Many of us have been on Park Avenue waiting to make the turn toward Park City Mountain Resort on a winter day, the slopes beckoning just a block or two away. Our friends, and numerous others we do not know, are in the same line as the cars crawl toward the parking lots at the resort.

The inbound traffic in the morning in the area of the resort is, of course, awful. It is followed later in the day by the slow-moving line of outbound vehicles. Years of talks at various levels and the subsequent investments in transportation have yielded marginal results.

PCMR this week released information about plans to charge for parking in the lots at the base area during the next ski season. The information took many by surprise and came at a time of ongoing tension between PCMR and certain elements in the community.

The thinking behind many paid-parking systems, whether it be at the PCMR base or on Main Street, holds that a charge for parking will push people onto public transit or into carpools to avoid paying for parking. That, in turn, reduces traffic since fewer people would be driving their own vehicles, according to the line of thinking. If that turns out to be the case in the area of PCMR, there would be the communitywide benefits of less traffic and fewer emissions – two wishes of the populace.

But the resort has not yet provided a crucial detail of the upcoming paid-parking system: the pricing. The dollar figure will ultimately be key to whether the system actually succeeds. If it is too low, skiers and snowboarders may simply see paid parking as a nominal add-on cost to the day and continue to drive themselves to the base area. If it is too high, the added cost could convince some to just forgo Park City entirely and ski elsewhere in the state, hurting the local economy.

It will be easy for the critics of the resort to adopt paid parking as another element of their dissatisfaction with PCMR, even before the program starts later in the year. Yet it is too soon for them to take that sort of stand since a paid-parking system, in theory, is meant to address the very traffic that has led to so much displeasure in Park City.