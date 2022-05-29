Record editorial: Remember the fallen on Memorial Day even as the summer begins in Park City





All of us are eagerly awaiting the summer, which begins, unofficially, with the three-day Memorial Day weekend.

Some of us are ready to take that big trip abroad that has been delayed two years by the pandemic. Others are looking forward to something close by, perhaps a weekend in the Uintas or on Lake Powell.

On Monday, though, even as we consider our plans for the next three months, it is important that all of us take time, even just a moment, to recall why it is a day off of work or school for so many. Memorial Day is set aside to honor the memory of the nation’s fallen soldiers. It is the nation’s most hallowed day.

While July 4 is the date to celebrate the nation’s birth, Memorial Day is the date to pay tribute to those who died in its defense. While Presidents Day honors the commander in chief, Memorial Day recalls those who perished while carrying out that person’s orders. And while Labor Day is a tribute to the nation’s workers, Memorial Day forces us to remember those who never returned to their jobs.

The Park City area over the decades has, mercifully, not suffered wartime casualties at levels like other places in the nation. Our children are not headed into the military in large numbers after they graduate from high school and our community has a long history of anti-war activism.

None of that should diminish the importance of Memorial Day to Park City. The notes of taps are piercing, whether they are played in the Park City Cemetery or in Arlington. An American flag at half-staff in Old Town has the same somber meaning as one in Gettysburg.

Memorial Day is acknowledged in Park City with a gathering at the Park City Cemetery that brings people together for a ceremony fitting the day. The Park City post of the American Legion has organized the event on Monday at the cemetery. It is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and include keynote remarks from Mayor Nann Worel.

The ceremony is an opportunity for the community to honor the day even as summer begins.