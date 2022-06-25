Record editorial: Republicans should select Becky Edwards as their Senate candidate

Voters in Park City and in the rest of Summit County on Tuesday will help select the Republican nominee for a seat in the U.S. Senate, the top of the ticket in the primary election next week as well as on Election Day in November.

The three people seeking the nod from the GOP are Mike Lee, who is the incumbent senator, Becky Edwards and Ally Isom. The Park Record rarely endorses a candidate in a primary election, for any political office, but in the Republican contest for Senate, it is important to do so.

We see Edwards as the best of the three to carry the party’s banner into the November election. That is not a statement that should construed as an endorsement for Election Day. Much can change in the months before November, but it is clear that she should be the Republican on the ballot later in the year.

Edwards brings government experience to the campaign as a onetime member of the state Legislature. Even as a Republican in fiercely conservative Utah, Edwards pushed issues like climate and housing – two topics that, of course, are crucial to the Park City area. She also says she desires bipartisanship, something that is badly needed in Washington. Many candidates say as much, but Edwards appears to have some sincerity.

Although we see Edwards as a strong candidate on her own merits, it is also important to note the shortcomings of her chief opponent, the incumbent senator. Lee, plainly, is not the right person for Park City or Summit County. That has been the case since the beginning of his political career.

Lee has always been well to the right of many local Republicans, never seeming to gain the traction in an area that instead prefers the other GOP senator from Utah. Lee embraces an ideology, one influenced by former President Trump, that does not embody the values of those in the Park City area or those of many who live elsewhere in Summit County.

That is why on Tuesday it should be Edwards instead who the Republicans advance to Election Day.