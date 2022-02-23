Record editorial: Residents deserve a robust campaign for County Courthouse posts





Considering running for public office this year? You don’t have much time to make a decision.

The filing window for candidates to formally launch campaigns for the 2022 election, initially scheduled for March 7-11, has been moved up by seven days to Feb. 28-March 4. The change is the result of recently passed legislation to ensure candidates have an opportunity to file before the political parties hold caucuses throughout the state. It means we will know by the end of next week who will be vying to represent us in a range of elected roles, from congressional seats to local school board posts.

Of particular interest to many residents will be the roster of candidates that emerges for six positions at the County Courthouse — two seats on the Summit County Council, as well as four department head offices: attorney, sheriff, clerk and auditor. Hopefully the slate will be much larger than in the last two even-year elections, when no Republicans mounted a bid for any county position, allowing the Democratic incumbents to go unchallenged — and depriving the community of debates about our leadership and how we should approach the crucial issues we face.

Already one Republican, former Francis Mayor Byron Ames, has announced a campaign for the County Council seat currently held by Glenn Wright, who plans to retire. Canice Harte, a Democrat and former member of the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission, has also said he’ll run for the seat, meaning it appears we’ll have at least one contested race this fall.

Residents should be rooting for several other candidates to join the fray for the various county posts. The incumbents who hold the other five seats have indicated they will seek reelection, and it is healthy for elected leaders to be challenged, even when they’re doing a good job, as well as for voters to have an opportunity to hear from new voices with fresh perspectives.

Likewise, people who are passionate about our county and who have good ideas for confronting the challenges we face must step forward, particularly if they live on the East Side, which has been underrepresented among the county’s elected officials for years. It takes a lot of courage, time and tenacity to mount a campaign. But your county — and the people who live in it — need you.

Two election cycles without the debates and campaigning that help a community like ours define itself is already too many. Hopefully this year will be different, with a robust election season that allows voters to chart a successful path forward.

The filing window will open on Monday and close at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 4. More information is available at the Summit County Clerk’s Office’s website, summitcounty.org/281/Voter-Registration-Elections.