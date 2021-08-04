Record editorial: Return of Kimball Arts Festival is a masterpiece for both art lovers and artists





Main Street will be bursting with energy this weekend as nearly 200 artists hawk their works and crowds of art lovers roam up and down the street in search of the perfect painting to hang in a dining room or an eye-catching sculpture that is sure to spark a conversation at dinner parties.

The Park City Kimball Arts Festival — one of the unquestioned highlights of summer in our town — is back. After the coronavirus pandemic blotted out the 2020 edition of the beloved event, Parkites and those who flock from other areas to attend each year are ready to lather themselves in sunblock and jump into the action.

As eager as attendees are for the festival’s return, so too are the participating artists. It’s no secret that the pandemic hit the arts sector hard, from empty Broadway theaters in New York City to a darkened Eccles Center stage in Park City. Visual artists suffered, too, and many of those who will show off their work this weekend took a financial blow last year as art festivals and showcases throughout Utah and the rest of the country were canceled.

This year’s Kimball Arts Festival is another step in the Park City community’s recovery from the pandemic, and it will hopefully serve the same purpose for the artists whose passion and talent draw us to Main Street for the three-day celebration.

Festival-goers aren’t shy about spending money. A Kimball Art Center-issued report indicates the typical person spent about $490 during the 2019 event, for instance. But even more than usual, attendees this year should consider showing their appreciation for the artists with their wallets.

While there will certainly be high-end works available — and feel free to pony up for them if you are so inclined — you don’t have to shell out an entire paycheck to buy a piece of art that moves you. There will also be plenty of artwork going for less than what it will cost to beat the midday heat with lunch at a Main Street restaurant.

Don’t go home empty-handed. Whatever your price range, you won’t regret purchasing a piece of artwork that you will enjoy for years to come. And after a challenging 2020, the artist deserved to reap a financial reward from their creativity and hard work.

That’s a mighty fine arrangement. You might even call it a masterpiece.