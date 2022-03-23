Record editorial: School District owes community transparency in wake of criminal allegations





Parents and community members were likely shocked Monday to learn of the Summit County Attorney’s Office filing criminal charges against the Park City School District that claim district employees on three occasions failed to report sexual assault accusations involving students to law enforcement.

The case is stunning, both because of how extraordinary it is for the School District to be facing criminal charges as well as the details of the allegations.

As the community digests the news, it must first be said that the charges, at this point, have not been proven. The district, like an individual accused of a crime, deserves due process and the presumption of innocence as the case makes its way through the legal system.

But the allegations are nonetheless serious enough to warrant immediate action from the district’s elected leadership: The Board of Education should hire an independent agency to launch an inquiry separate from the ongoing criminal investigation undertaken by the Attorney’s Office, Park City Police Department and Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Importantly, the inquiry must not be limited to the allegations laid out Monday by prosecutors. Along with seeking to determine the scope of any wrongdoing, it should examine whether the district’s culture is conducive to the proper handling of sexual assault allegations involving students and whether the district is adequately training employees about how to respond when they’re confronted with such situations.

Utah law is explicit: Any person who has reason to believe a minor has been victimized by abuse or neglect is legally required to alert law enforcement or the Utah Division of Child and Family Services.

Protecting students is a fundamental responsibility of schools. If the district is upholding that obligation, an independent inquiry will reassure Park City parents that school officials will do everything in their power to keep their children safe. If the district has failed in that regard, an investigation would shine a light on the problem and allow the district’s leadership to take the appropriate steps to remedy the shortcomings — including holding those responsible accountable.

Given the magnitude of the situation, the district digging in its heels in the face of what is sure to be vocal community criticism in the coming days and weeks would be exactly the wrong tack. Rather, it should address the allegations head on and aim for maximum transparency.

The community — and more importantly, the students the district serves — deserves nothing less.