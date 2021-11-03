Record editorial: Serve your community during Live PC Give PC





It’s time to open your pocketbooks, Parkites.

Live PC Give PC, the community-wide day of giving, returns Friday. Parkites will have 24 hours to make sure the nonprofits that help make this such a wonderful place to live feel the love — and there’s no doubt our community will step up, as it has every year since the inception of this beloved event more than a decade ago.

This year, the Park City Community Foundation, which organizes Live PC Give PC, has set a participation goal that is more ambitious than ever: having 6,500 people donate to the various nonprofits during the event. That would be nearly 500 more people than last year, when 6,043 donors gave a stunning $3.48 million, a feat made all the more impressive given that the day of giving came during one of the darkest periods of the pandemic, when nonprofits needed us most.

We’ll hopefully exceed 6,500 donors (and top last year’s dollar figure, even if that’s not one of the Community Foundation’s official goals for Live PC Give PC). But the day will be a success regardless.

When you get down to it, Live PC Give PC has become one of the most beloved days of the year in Park City not because of the sheer number of participants, or the total amount of money the nonprofits raise (though both figures are, of course, important). Rather, the day is meaningful because it’s an opportunity for all of us to serve our community and be a part of something bigger than ourselves. It remains a stirring reminder of what Parkites can accomplish when we come together for a common cause. That’s particularly rewarding given the cause, in this case, benefits so many people in so many ways.

So, yes, open those pocketbooks and pony up for another Live PC Give PC, and take pleasure in joining thousands of other Parkites in making our community an ever better place to live, work and play.

Live PC Give PC, the community-wide day of giving benefiting Park City’s nonprofits, is scheduled Friday. For more information about the event, or to donate to the participating nonprofits, visit livepcgivepc.org.