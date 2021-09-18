Record editorial: Take opportunity to weigh in on bond measures





Within the span of two days this upcoming week, voters in Summit County will have the chance to weigh in on both of the massive bond measures they’re tasked with deciding this November.

Residents should take the opportunity and give the Park City Board of Education feedback Tuesday about its $79.2 million ask for wide-ranging facilities improvements and provide the Summit County Council input Wednesday on its $50 million request for open space conservation.

These are two of the largest bond measures ever put on the ballot in Summit County and warrant thorough debate in the coming weeks. It will be intriguing to hear the arguments of those who both support and oppose the bonds, and it could also offer a glimpse into how the political winds are blowing as Election Day nears.

For those who have not been following the School District’s long-running discussions that led to its bond, or who missed the much more abbreviated buildup to the County Council’s measure being placed on the ballot, the hearings are also a way to become educated about what the elected officials have proposed.

In the School District’s case, officials plan to put the money toward an extensive plan that involves expanding Park City High School and Ecker Hill Middle School — putting ninth grade in the former and eighth grade in the latter — as well as constructing additions to McPolin, Jeremy Ranch, Trailside and Parley’s Park elementary schools for pre-kindergarten offerings and other services.

The county, meanwhile, would use its money to fund land preservation. Councilors haven’t identified specific projects they plan to pursue but say the funds would allow them to take advantage of opportunities as they arise, particularly on the East Side, where conservation efforts have not been as robust as on the West Side.

It remains to be seen whether either bond will get the support needed from voters. But before residents send in their ballots, they should take advantage of this chance to be part of the conversation.

With $130 million in taxpayer money on the line, the elected officials and the community itself deserve to hear from people of all viewpoints as election season begins to heat up.

The Board of Education public hearing is scheduled at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the district offices on Kearns Boulevard. For more information, see pcschools.us. The County Council public hearing is slated for Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Ledges Event Center. More information is available at summitcounty.org.