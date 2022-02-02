Record editorial: Teachers deserve more than a ‘thank you’ for dedication during pandemic





It’s nearly been two years since the coronavirus emerged in Summit County, throwing our community into chaos and upending all of our lives.

Apart from health care workers, few have borne more of the pandemic’s brunt than educators. And as we near the third year of the health crisis, the situation is not getting any more rosy for teachers and other staffers in the Park City School District. The district has been hammered by the omicron surge in recent weeks, resulting in staffing shortages severe enough to prompt the Park City Board of Education to hold a special meeting last week to discuss possible solutions.

And yet educators, as they have throughout the entire pandemic, continue to get the job done. The district’s leadership has been able to keep in-person classes going this academic year, while teachers have gone above and beyond — from giving up their planning periods to cover classes for a colleague who’s out sick to working extra long hours — to ensure students are still receiving a top-flight education.

Parkites shouldn’t be surprised by the level of dedication we’re seeing from teachers and other school staffers. It’s been on display ever since the emergence of the coronavirus forced schools to adopt remote learning in a matter of days. But we should be grateful for their efforts. We’ve tasked them with the most important of duties — educating our children — and they, in turn, are doing a remarkable job under the most difficult of circumstances.

In recognition of the challenges teachers are confronting on a daily basis, the district is considering a range of steps to improve their emotional health and well-being. Some of the ideas include implementing periodic “no meetings weeks,” allowing teachers to leave early on Fridays after the school day ends and having a counselor available who is focused on employee mental health.

They are good ideas worthy of being implemented. These small measures can go a long way toward easing some of the burdens that teachers have taken on.

But district officials should also consider a larger gesture: an end-of-the-year bonus for teachers and support staff.

An extra $500 or $1,000 — or whatever number is feasible within the constraints of the district’s budget — won’t make educators forget the long nights and stressful days they’ve endured over the last two years.

More than the other measures under consideration, though, a financial reward would truly demonstrate just how grateful the district and the community it serves are for the sacrifices teachers and other school staffers have made during the pandemic.