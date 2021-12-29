Record editorial: The avalanche danger is high. Backcountry users should proceed accordingly.





Mother Nature came through with a perfect gift for skiers and snowboarders over the weekend, delivering much-needed snowstorms that made for a joyous Christmas at Deer Valley Resort and Park City Mountain Resort.

But the snowfall did not provide cause for merriment in the region’s backcountry — at least for now. While the storms are welcome given their contributions to the snowpack, they have raised alarms for avalanche experts, who warn of dangerous conditions in the Wasatch Range and Uinta Mountains.

As of Tuesday, the Utah Avalanche Center rated the danger in both backcountry areas as “high,” which indicates that natural avalanches and human-caused slides are likely. And the threat could remain elevated for an extended period because the danger is caused, in part, by a weak base layer of snow — which isn’t going anywhere — underneath the fresh powder.

In light of the risks, people need to exercise extreme caution if they opt to hunt for untouched powder and click into skis or crank up a snowmobile in the backcountry.

The seriousness of the situation should not be lost on anyone who followed the headlines last winter in Utah. Backcountry avalanches claimed the lives of six people in the state in what was one of the deadliest winters on record. Two of the fatal slides happened on the Park City ridgeline, not far from the Canyons Village side of Park City Mountain Resort, while four people were killed in an avalanche a short distance away in Millcreek Canyon.

The tragedies underscored that the risk of avalanches are not to be taken lightly, even by experienced backcountry users. One false move, or one bad decision, can prove deadly.

Hopefully, there will not be any fatalities this year. But turning that outcome into reality will require backcountry users making prudent decisions: steering clear of dangerous areas, being prepared with the necessary education and equipment in the event they are caught in a slide and knowing when the risk isn’t worth the reward.

After a dry start to winter, we are grateful for the powder that has fallen over the last week. It will make for a great season on the slopes and go a long way to filling streams and reservoirs come springtime.

It also makes for enticing adventure in the backcountry. But before heading out there, understand the risks and learn how to ensure you’ll be around to enjoy the fruits of Mother Nature for many winters to come.

Avalanche forecasts, as well as information about backcountry safety, can be found at the Utah Avalanche Center’s website at utahavalanchecenter.org.