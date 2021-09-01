Record editorial: There are Bright Futures, indeed, for Park City students





The start of any school year — even in the coronavirus era — ought to be an optimistic time.

It’s a time to believe in the power of education and the idea that we are equipping our children with the tools they need to find success when they walk through the school halls one final time and head out into the world, diploma in hand.

Thanks to the Bright Futures program, there’s reason to believe that’s true for all students in the Park City School District and that none will be left behind. The program, operated by the Park City Education Foundation, helps first-generation students — a demographic that, nationally, fails to achieve the same level of academic success as their peers — at Park City High School prepare to get into college and ensures they have the skills and the support system to thrive when they get there.

In the five-plus years since it was created, the program has lived up to its name, paving the way for the dozens of students who participate each year to reach their potential. It’s been around long enough now — and experienced enough success — that it has come full circle, with older students who have graduated from PCHS and embarked on collegiate careers returning to offer wisdom and guidance to their younger counterparts.

Parkites should applaud the Education Foundation for its belief that every capable student has what it takes to earn a college diploma, no matter the obstacles in front of them — and for its ability, through Bright Futures, to deliver that message to students in Park City who need to hear it.

The students, for their part, have demonstrated that hard work and tenacity, mixed with a positive attitude, is an unstoppable combination. We believe those traits, nurtured by Bright Futures, will take them far in whatever paths they choose when their school days are over.

The program, and the students who participate in it, embody the ideals we desire for our community. Since the Education Foundation and Bright Futures rely on the support of donors, Parkites should consider opening their pocketbooks to ensure that first-generation students will benefit from it for years to come.

That prospect provides all the more reason for optimism at the outset of a new school year.