Record editorial: Vaccines for younger children are here. Take advantage of the opportunity to move closer to end of pandemic.





The next front in the fight against the pandemic is here, and Summit County is ready for it.

Federal health officials on Tuesday authorized COVID-19 vaccine shots for children aged 5 to 11, opening eligibility to thousands of youngsters who live in Summit County. Local health officials, meanwhile, have been busy making preparations to roll out vaccines to that age group and are primed to deliver a few thousands shots beginning Monday.

Parents throughout Summit County should show the same enthusiasm they displayed when it was time for them to get vaccinated.

Our county has been one of the most vaccinated in the state since early on. Inoculating children in this age group will bring us one step closer to moving past the pandemic. And it will provide significant peace of mind for many parents who have remained cautious in order to protect their children even as life in Summit County returned to something resembling normal over the last several months.

While Summit County’s high vaccination rate has somewhat shielded us from experiencing COVID-19 surges as bad as other parts of the state over the summer and fall, the importance of vaccinating younger people is impossible to overstate. As of Thursday evening, there had been 46 active cases within the previous 14 days among children up to 13 years old. That’s concerning.

We know the health risks from the coronavirus for people in that age group are not as great as the danger, say, their grandparents face if unvaccinated.

But the risk isn’t zero. Thousands of children have ended up hospitalized during the pandemic. And children still spread the disease, presenting a risk to others — particularly people who are elderly or immunocompromised — and standing in the way of our community achieving herd immunity.

Fortunately, demand for the shots appears to be strong. According to Summit County Health Director Phil Bondurant, about 1,000 families had pre-registered their children to get inoculated as of early in the week. And many more will hopefully follow in the coming days when the Health Department starts putting shots into arms.

From the start of the pandemic, Summit County residents have largely risen to the occasion, doing what’s necessary to protect themselves and others against the coronavirus. Taking advantage of the opportunity to inoculate our younger children is the latest step and will keep us all safer as we head into the second winter of the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information about vaccinations in Summit County, visit summitcountyhealth.org/vaccine.