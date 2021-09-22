Record editorial: Want to play in Park City this winter? Get vaccinated.





Sundance Film Festival organizers said in August that movie lovers will have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to take part in the in-person festivities planned in Park City in January. Vail Resorts has made a similar decision, announcing Monday that guests older than 12 will have to show proof of vaccination to eat at on-mountain cafeteria-style restaurants at Park City Mountain Resort and the company’s other properties.

With the coronavirus almost certain to still be looming over the community throughout ski season, public-facing businesses throughout the Park City area should follow their lead this winter with a vaccination policy of their own: get the shot or hit the road.

Simply put, implementing that requirement is the right thing to do for the collective well-being of the community.

Parkites once hoped that the pandemic would largely be a thing of the past by the time the lifts started turning in November. Unfortunately, that won’t be the case. But it won’t be for lack of effort on behalf of Park City residents, the majority of whom have done their part to keep themselves and the community healthy by getting vaccinated.

Visitors should demonstrate the same commitment to keeping those around them safe if they wish to enjoy the full Park City experience, complete with shopping sprees and dining at our world-class restaurants.

If last ski season is any indication, we are headed for what’s going to be an extraordinarily busy winter. There will be tens of thousands of people coming from all over to shred our slopes. Given coronavirus transmission levels across the country as the delta variant continues to surge, the plain reality is some of them will bring with them more than a suitcase packed with ski gear.

And though being vaccinated does not eliminate the risk of becoming sick and spreading the virus, visitors who haven’t gotten the shot will be several times more likely to do so. If someone doesn’t want to get inoculated, that’s their choice — though one with little rational justification now that the Pfizer vaccine has full approval from the Food and Drug Administration — but they should not be allowed to potentially imperil others at a packed bar or crowded Main Street shop.

If there’s encouraging news, it’s that the Park City community’s high vaccination rate will almost certainly help slow the spread of the coronavirus this winter. Eligible residents have overwhelmingly done the right thing by getting the jab, helping to protect themselves, other community members and — importantly — those who are too young to get the shot.

Visitors who want to enjoy our famous hospitality this ski season and partake in everything our town offers should be held to the same standard for the benefit of us all.