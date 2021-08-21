Record editorial: We will always be at risk of a devastating wildfire. But we can improve our odds.





Phew. Disaster averted.

Thanks to the tireless efforts of firefighting crews, along with a timely assist from Mother Nature, the danger the Parleys Canyon Fire posed to Summit Park, Timberline and Pinebrook is over. Residents were allowed to return to their homes Tuesday, and as of Friday fire crews seemed to have the blaze well in hand, providing a positive resolution to one of the most harrowing crises to hit the Park City area in decades.

Now the question becomes: What have we learned?

Just as officials before this fire knew that a blaze threatening the heavily wooded Summit Park neighborhood was a matter of when, not if, we can say this with relative certainty: It’s only a matter of time until the next fire puts the neighborhood — or another residential area in Summit County — at risk. That’s the reality of living in the wildland-urban interface, and one that has come into sharper focus in recent days.

The Parleys Canyon Fire made clear that, as much progress as entities like the Snyderville Basin Special Recreation District have made in reducing the wildfire threat in places like Summit Park, there remains much work to be done. Or, as Summit County Council Chair Glenn Wright told The Park Record regarding mitigation work performed last year in the neighborhood: “It wasn’t nearly enough to prevent a conflagration there. It was a start.”

The county should devote funding to finish the job, with work ranging from thinning trees in the area to destroying vegetation that would fuel a fire to inspecting homes to ensure they meet fire safety standards — and providing a nudge to the owners of homes that don’t. Those who live in the neighborhood must also do their part. Many Summit Park residents have already hardened their homes, but for everyone else, this scare should serve as motivation enough to undertake the work.

Leaders in other parts of the county should also contemplate actions they can take. The Park City Council, for one, approved funding for wildfire mitigation on the Treasure Hill land at its meeting Thursday, though the timing was coincidental rather than a result of the Parleys Canyon Fire. It’s a small but important step in reducing the wildfire threat in Old Town, another neighborhood where a blaze could be devastating.

As the Parleys Canyon Fire demonstrated, we accept the risk of wildfire as the cost of living in the mountains. This time, we were fortunate to escape without any homes destroyed or lives lost. We may not be so lucky next time, but let’s do everything in our power to tilt the odds in our favor.