Record editorial: Welcome back Silly Market with a full brim smile





The Park Silly Sunday Market in the spring of 2020, the early weeks of the novel coronavirus pandemic, canceled the annual summer and fall festivities that year.

The event returned to Main Street in 2021 with a scaled-back setup. Even with fewer booths, the Silly Market with near certainty played a role in the economic boom Park City enjoyed in the summer and fall that year.

The Silly Market begins its second season of the coronavirus era on Sunday with the complete complement of options. The vendor numbers will be at full capacity again for the first time since 2019. There will be food, entertainment and the eclectic mix of arts and crafts that the Silly Market has become known for over the years.

Parkites should welcome the full Silly Market back to the community this year by making their way to Main Street, if not on opening day on Sunday, then later in the season.

The Silly Market long ago established itself as a draw. The reasons for the success include the al fresco ambiance, the range of goods for sale, price points that are attractive to a variety of income levels and the opportunity to spend a day with friends browsing the booths or taking in a concert.

The people of Park City, meanwhile, should be prepared for the crowds that will likely arrive for the Silly Market this summer. The soaring gas prices, and inflation in general, will make Sunday day trips to Park City even more popular than usual for people along the Wasatch Front since the community offers an escape so close to them.

Park City officials should be ready to provide municipal services with the understanding there is the possibility of crowds larger than might otherwise be anticipated on Sundays. None of the interested parties – including City Hall, the Silly Market, Old Town residents and tourism boosters – would benefit if Park City is overrun with unanticipated crowds headed to the Silly Market on Sundays, particularly so soon after a ski season that stressed the infrastructure of the community.

Everyone should hope that is not the case starting on Sunday. Park City instead has a chance to be silly again, and display a full brim smile on Main Street.