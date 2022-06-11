Record editorial: Winter Olympics in 2030 approaching far faster than most realize





To many of us, February of 2030 seems to be in the distant future, a far-off month that is receiving more publicity than it should years before it begins. The month the Winter Olympics could return to the state, though, is approaching far faster than most realize.

And that is why we are encouraged leaders in Park City and Summit County, as well as those of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games pursuing the event, appear to be moving forward, for now, in an appropriate manner. It is also why the community must begin to consider the prospects of a future Games, as early as 2030, with more urgency.

The International Olympic Committee may not award the Games of 2030 for another year, but the Park City area in that time needs to have a thoughtful discussion about a role in hosting a second Games. Some of those efforts have started, and there have been signals that leaders will more formally approach the community later in the year about the Olympic possibilities.

Park City and Summit County see another Games as an opportunity to advance community priorities like transportation and even, possibly, housing. There is normally a large pot of federal monies available to cities involved in a Games, like there was in the 2002 Winter Olympic era, and City Hall and the County Courthouse would hope to tap those funds.

The timeline for tying those sorts of goals to an Olympics in 2030, however, is beginning to condense even before the Games are awarded. In many ways, then, leaders need to begin looking backward from 2030 as the timeline as much as they will be looking forward to that year.

Perhaps there could be Olympic money to assist with a City Hall housing development or with an aerial transit network. Any ambitious projects like those would take extensive time for public debate and design work. They would then need to be put through what could be a difficult approval process prior to a groundbreaking. Housing and transportation projects, meanwhile, should be finished well before an opening ceremonies to give time to work through any issues before the crowds and international spotlight arrive.

In that context, February of 2030 suddenly seems to be in the not-too-distant future.