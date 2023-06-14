Even with my bias, she’s tops

Park Record letters to the editor

By now, you have probably heard that my lovely wife, Betsy Wallace is running for City Council and even with my obvious bias, I absolutely believe she is what Park City needs in this management and leadership position.

Our town is a significant revenue generator not only for the county but for the state as well, raising more than $1.1 billion in sales tax annually. In actuality, the annual budget of our city is $350 million, give or take. So, our City Council is really the board of directors of a $350 million dollar business. When you cast your vote, you are in essence voting to approve a management team that will deploy your investment in a well-thought-out, strategic, and measurable way to create value for you.

Betsy has a set of unique qualifications that make her by far the best candidate. She has been involved with the community and the city as the senior representative of the Sundance Institute for eight years.

She understands the complexity of the historical labyrinth between the city and the Sundance Film Festival through intimate experience. She has also been the CFO of businesses large and small and knows the discipline of business and process management, a skill set which is sorely needed at City Hall.

Betsy and I have lived in PC for more than twenty years, and in addition to Sundance, she has roots with the ski industry, Rotary Club, nonprofit boards, Park City Institute, the Chamber and others. I can tell you without hesitation, she is committed to our town.

So, when your ballot comes in the mail in August, vote for Betsy Wallace. You know her and you and I know she will do a great job.

Ed Godycki, Betsy Wallace’s husband and No. 1 supporter

Park City