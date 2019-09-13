For The Record: Are you buying an Ikon Pass or an Epic Pass this year?

Each week, The Park Record asks residents and visitors to weigh in on a topic of interest. As Park City residents and visitors prepare for another ski season, the big question is, which season pass is the better option? Vail Resorts’ Epic Pass, or Alterra Mountain Company’s Ikon Pass (and its included partner resorts)? It depends on who you ask.

Cindy Nettleingham, Park City

“We’re going with the Epic Pass. My husband is in the Air Force, and with the military discount, it just makes sense. We get a good deal through there.”

Abby Barrett, Park City

“I have an Epic Pass. We live right up the street (from Park City Mountain), so it makes sense to have one. But I want to get an Ikon Pass, too. It’s getting big! I just need to save money first.”

Kyle Vaughn, San Clemente, California

“Neither. My wife and I have a 2- and a 4-year-old, so our trips up to the mountains have changed drastically. We only ski one or two days a year now. A pass doesn’t make sense.”

Lauren Komanski, Salt Lake City

“My husband and I moved to the area two years ago. This year we got Ikon passes. Last year we did Alta (Ski Area). We’re exploring all our options.”

Quotations have been edited for clarity and length.