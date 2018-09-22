For the Record: What about the fall season do you enjoy the most?
September 22, 2018
Each week, the Park Record asks For the Record, a weekly question with answers given by local residents and visitors. This week, as we watch the quaking aspens turn yellow and the temperatures dip, we asked people on Main Street what their favorite part of fall is and how do they Tell us your opinion and reasoning below in the comments.
Steve Taylor, Park City
“I enjoy hiking in the fall. I admire the beauty of the surroundings, the very competent organization of the trails, by Sturgess' group and others who contribute to that. The overall experience of that, hiking and seeing the fall leaves is worth being here.”
Kristin McNeil, Park City
“I'm from Phoenix, so really just being able to still be outside and hike and do activities. I hike a lot, so just being outside (is my favorite part of fall).”
Chris Wietecki, Silver Summit
“I like to hunt, fish, camp, get out in the mountains during the slow season here. It's easier to get outside and cooler temperatures so you really enjoy that and mountain biking of course, before (the lifts) all shut down”
Susan Loeb, Chicago
“Visiting here, I would enjoy the hiking, but fall is my favorite time of year because of the fall colors, the weather, is dryer, and warm and beautiful. I don't like it so hot so I like the fall weather with no bugs.”
Sarah McCombs, Oklahoma City, Okla.
“I love picking out pumpkins at the pumpkin patch. My kids enjoy it as well. We love fall decorating, and going to pick out pumpkins, flowers, and the changing leaves.”
Susan Mazzola, West Sayville, N.Y.
“The changing colors of the leaves (where I live) are beautiful. I also walk a lot. I'm retired; I babysit my grandsons so I go on a lot of walks. The weather is best in the fall.”
Quotations have been edited for length and clarity.
