For the Record: How do you cope with summer road construction?

Each week, The Park Record asks For the Record, encouraging residents and visitors to weigh in on a topic of interest. This week, residents of Summit County will begin to endure a time-honored summer tradition: road construction. Roundabouts have started to be built at the Jeremy Ranch and Pinebrook freeway exits, and Old Town is slated to see a re-do of Park Avenue as early as this summer.

We asked members of the public in Pinebrook how they get through road construction season. Comment with your own answer below, or consider sending a letter to the editor.



Natalie Clenk, Summit Park

I don’t really go out for lunch with all the construction and stuff. I usually just stay here and walk to the grocery store or whatever. It absolutely (affects me) with the on and off ramps to leave and come in.



Sally Jablon, Deer Valley

Just know the outcome. If I remember what the outcome is going to be and then I can bear it, I can cope.



Nate Foot, Summit Park

I’ve tried to avoid it, to be honest. I haven’t really gone into Park city too much recently, and cause I live in Summit Park I just go on the highway instead of taking the frontage road.



Caralyn Baxter, Kimball Junction

I had to go to Deer Valley for work and they have a road closure there for construction and I just vowed to not drive that way during that time of day for an extended period of time. So choosing not to drive during peak times.

Quotations have been edited for clarity and length.