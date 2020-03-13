For The Record: How is coronavirus affecting you?

Each week, The Park Record asks residents and visitors to weigh in on a topic of interest. This week, as new information around COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, continues to develop, people are grappling with how to respond. Are you changing plans or behaviors? What concerns you most about it?

Thomas Mackey, Salt Lake City I’m not worried about my health, personally. We’re doing what we’re supposed to do. I just hope it doesn’t have a lasting effect on the economy.

Libby Mackey, Salt Lake City We’re more worried about our grandparents than about ourselves. We have jobs that allow us to work from home, and we’re young, so we’ll be okay.

Alexis Cuthbert, Saskatchewan, Canada My biggest concern is with the border situation, and whether we’ll be allowed to go home. We’re enjoying our trip, but it’s so quiet here. You can tell people are staying away.

Patti Wagman, Alberta, Canada It’s not changing my plans, although the conference we came here for was canceled. I’m keeping an eye on things back home. I’m not freaking out about it.

Responses have been edited for clarity and length.