For The Record: How should resort towns like Park City combat climate change?

Each week, The Park Record asks residents and visitors to weigh in on a topic of interest. Next week, the mayors of Park City, Heber City and Midway will hold a town hall focused on climate change and air quality Wednesday, July 31. The meeting, organized by the Citizen’s Climate Lobby, will be an opportunity for cities across the Wasatch Back to collaborate on environmental policies in a public setting.

Before the local officials meet, we wanted to know your thoughts on how resort communities like Park City should approach environmental policy. Comment with your own answer below, or consider sending a letter to the editor.



Lincoln Pan, Oakley

“One thing would be controlling the waste that so many people generate. The town grows so much with new people every day or every week everybody comes through and isn’t thinking about it. But one thing that Park City has been doing is having recycling everywhere on the mountain. And we have public transportation that is electric.”



Neha Vyas, Pinebrook

“I love the fact that we do have the buses that are clean technology. We have the opportunity to play a positive role in doing stuff like that. I think it would be great and I’m curious what will come out of that meeting. It’s a great step towards doing something.”



Jon Hall, Silver Creek

“The pace of development is ridiculous. I’ve lived here for 28 years. We’re overdeveloping. I think that every (city) is working in their little cubby hole. Work together to develop this area. It’s going to be a rough thing when there are 100,000 people living here. Work together better to plan, but it seems like it’s already gone.”



Dana White, Kimball Junction

“Park City is really doing a good job with all the busing and the biking and more of that would be even better. They absolutely should be providing the easiest way for tourists and locals to get around.”

Quotations have been edited for clarity and length.