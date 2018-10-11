For the Record: What does the early snow mean for the ski season?
October 11, 2018
Each week, the Park Record asks For the Record, a weekly question with answers given by residents and visitors. This week, the Park Record newsroom was certainly excited about the year’s first snowfall, but is it a good omen for the ski season? We asked Parkites and visitors to weigh in if the snowpack was in store for an upturn from last year. Have an opinion? Comment below, or consider sending a letter to the editor.
Shayna Cahill, Old Town
"I'm very hopeful, I'm very optimistic. I've spent consecutive seasons here before and every season has been a little different. In my experience, because last season wasn't as great, I'm expecting this season to be incredible. Especially with having the relatively early snowfall like this, I just remain optimistic."
Recommended Stories For You
Mark Rodeheaver, Park City
"My prediction will be probably getting snow later in the season. We'll get it early and then have a gap and (snow) will come later in the season. But absolutely better than last season."
LeeAnne Smith, Park Meadows
“I'm super hopeful that (this week's snowfall) will mean a heavy snow year. To be honest, the times that we've gotten it early, I've gotten my hopes up and it's been a terrible snow year. I'm worried that it may indicate that it's not a good snow year but I'm going to remain optimistic. It's exciting to see it.”
Raji Barbir, South Salt Lake
"I feel like it's a bit early to tell. I don't remember exactly what it was like last year but I thought we had some snow early on, and then it was just the driest season. I'm not confident seeing early snow that it's going to be better, but I guess we'll see."
Quotations have been edited for length and clarity.
Trending In: Opinion
- Record editorial: Kilby Road controversy could have been avoided
- Letters: Who is at the wheel in Park City
- Letters: Political polarization in America is disturbing
- Record editorial: Prop 4 may be last chance to end gerrymandering before next round of redistricting
- Guest editorial: Treasure bond includes not-so-hidden costs
Trending Sitewide
- Park City attorney, husband formally charged after hunting goods taken
- Women arrested for transporting 28 pounds of pot through Summit County, police say
- Park City police probe disappearance of expensive bronze bear
- Nurse’s lawsuit against the Park City School District moves forward
- Record editorial: Kilby Road controversy could have been avoided