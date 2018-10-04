For the Record: When is it going to snow?

Each week, the Park Record asks For the Record, a weekly question with answers given by local residents and visitors.

This week, we’re getting a little antsy. The very dry September has left Park City aching for precipitation, and with the recent rainfall that came to Utah and the Southwest, the Park Record newsroom wanted to jump ahead, skip the rain and go right to snow.

In fact, the first snowfall has varied around Park City and usually arrives later in the month, according to data provided by Jon Meyer with the Utah Climate Center. According to data from National Weather Service stations at Wanship Dam near Coalville and Snakecreek Powerhouse near Heber City, the first measurable snowfall occurs on average in the last five days in October. The earliest recorded snowfall happened in 1965, when on September 17, four inches of snow fell at Wanship Dam and three inches fell at Snakecreek Powerhouse. The latest first snowfall occurred on February 3, 1961.

We asked Parkites and visitors to pull out their crystal balls and predict when the first snowfall will be. Have your own guess? Comment below.

Recommended Stories For You

Renee Howells, Albuquerque, New Mexico

“Probably Sunday, I think it was supposed to snow. For (snow that sticks), I'd say two weeks.”

Catherine Middleton, Honolulu, Hawaii

“I'm not really good at predicting snowfall, but I've heard that it's supposed to come along on Saturday. I've lived here for seven years when I was little, but I don't remember any snowfall patterns.”

Scott Robbins, Salt Lake City

“November 16, for snow that sticks.”

Vicky Robbins, Salt Lake City

“It could be this weekend, actually, in the mountains. It may not stick, but I heard a rumor that it could snow this weekend.”

Ron Neville, Silver Springs

“Hopefully tomorrow (laughter). But my prediction? I think this weekend it's going to snow.”

Travis Downs, Tabonia

“Monday morning. That's what they're predicting for the weather for 6,000 feet and up. They're predicting six-to-eight inches where I'm at. We're going to see white on Monday morning.”

Quotations have been edited for length and clarity.