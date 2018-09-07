For the Record: Which do you prefer: restaurants or food trucks?

Each week, the Park Record asks For the Record, a weekly question with answers submitted by local residents and visitors. This week, after the Summit County Council agreed to table the issue of regulating food trucks, the Record wants to know which type of establishment people prefer to eat at. Tell us your opinion and reasoning below in the comments.

Carmine Genovese, West Jordan

“I enjoy eating at food trucks but at an irregular cadence. If I go every day, I enjoy eating at restaurants. (Food trucks) will get old fast if you do it every day because they have limited offering compared to restaurants. We do it once a week so we can space out the rotating 10 or so trucks.”

Brenda Rottman, Scottsdale, Arizona

“I like the food trucks, but personally, I'm always worried about whether they're sanitary, and what kind of restrictions are held upon them versus restaurants. Also, I have to know where they're going to be and at what time, and if that works with my schedule. With a restaurant, it's a concrete structure and I know it's going to be there.”

Re Wilkstrom, Midvale

“I don't think I have a preference; it depends on what's available. There are times when you want to go have a sit-down meal, and there are times when it's nice to have the convenience (of a food truck). If (food trucks) have better food options or a better kitchen, I'm likely to go there over what else is available. If we had a Portland-style food truck setup, where you can end a bike ride, that would be awesome.”

Thom Chamberlain, Heber City

“I think (the largest issue about food trucks) is knowing where they are. I don't have any social media so I don't know where they are going to be. But I can tell you if there's a taco truck on the side of the road, I will stop for it.”

Alex Madden, Salt Lake City

“I, most of the time, would go to restaurants, just because sitting down to eat is nice. I feel sometimes food trucks are for grabbing something standing up and pacing around while eating. I do like food trucks, though; they do have pretty good food.”

Zoe Brown, Salt Lake City

“Unless it's those food trucks that actually have the cute tables outside, and then you can sit and hang out. If it was just (casually) going out, I think food trucks are pretty cool. But for daily going out to lunch, I might want somewhere to actually sit.”

Quotations have been edited for length and clarity.