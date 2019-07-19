For The Record: Should the United States return astronauts to the moon?

Each week, The Park Record asks residents and visitors to weigh in on a topic of interest. This week, the United States and the broader space community are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission, which brought American astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin to the lunar surface for the first time in history.

Fifty years after that first landing, the Trump administration and NASA want to return to the moon by 2024. We wanted to know if this goal was worthwhile, or if the program funds should be used for something else. Comment with your own answer below, or consider sending a letter to the editor.



Dody Watkinson, Angel Fire, New Mexico

“Our space program needs to be developed, obviously. (I’m not sure) what they’ll find on the moon, they say there’s water there now. I think it should be private enterprise and if they want to explore it, go for it.”



Annie Bowman, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

“I think we should continue onto Mars because we’re going to need to colonize some place if we don’t save this planet. It seemed impossible in 1960, and they did it (in 1969).”



Patrick Weaver, Pinole, California

“Historically, anything that puts scientists to work, progress comes. The busier you can keep scientists, the more attractive you can make science to young people, and the better off the nation is.”



Lucia Ferrazzoli, Old Town

“Yeah, it’d be cool if they returned to the moon. That’s only out of curiosity. I don’t know enough about the research or the money or everything involved. I say go further (to Mars), why not.”



Shelane Nunnery, Hideout

“Not really. I feel like no because we’ve done it. I’d like to see them head to new frontiers. The universe is so vast I would love to see them keep exploring. Is there more to discover (on the moon)? I don’t know.”

Quotations have been edited for clarity and length.