For the Record: Do you agree with the Park City Board of Education’s decision?

Each week, the Park Record asks For the Record, a weekly question with answers submitted by local residents and visitors. This week, after the Park City Board of Education voted to purchase a home for the incoming superintendent to live in, the Record wants to know: Do you support their decision? Tell us your opinion and reasoning below in the comments.

Josh Taylor, Jeremy Ranch

“Yeah, I do (agree). I think you have to invest to attract top-quality talent. I saw the cost of it, and I think (the price) compared to the average home is fair. I have kids in the school system and I believe in investing in the education system.”

Recommended Stories For You

Sam Sam Wu, Silver Summit

“I think that you want to attract a very qualified candidate who will do the job well. So if that's what it took to attract a qualified candidate, then I'm OK with it. Let's just see if she does what we hope she will do.”

Emma Garrard, Park City

“I strongly disagree with that decision. I think her salary is more than enough to buy a property around here. I also don't think it's justified enough by saying she needs to live in the community. It discredits a lot of people that work in (Park City) but live in Salt Lake or in Heber and do a great job being part of the community. I do think there are a lot of people that we want to encourage to live (here). Bike mechanics would be one. Teachers are another, but not someone that makes $230,000 a year.”

Quotations have been edited for length and clarity.