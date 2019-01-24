For the Record: What film festival-related event are you most looking forward to?

Each week, The Park Record asks For the Record, encouraging residents and visitors to weigh in on a topic of interest. Last week, we asked what locals have in their survival guides to deal with the influx of visitors over the next several days.

This week, we’re taking a different tone and embracing the commotion. We approached Parkites and visitors along Main Street as the Sundance and Slamdance film festivals open to find out what people are looking forward to the most.

Is there an event, an activity or a celebrity that you’re aching to see? Comment with your answer below, or consider sending a letter to the editor.

Ressa Gagat, Park City

Recommended Stories For You

“This is my first year ever being here for it. I'm just excited to see the changes on Main Street, how everything pops up and how much they're constructing."

Megan Cross, Midvale

“I've never been to Park City, this is my first time, and it's really fun to see it now. If I see (a celebrity), great, but if not, no worries.”

James Woods, San Francisco

“Park City is a beautiful place and Sundance allows people to come and experience independent film and experience the magic of Park City and that's why we're here.”

Samuel Raines, Salt Lake City

“I'm looking forward to (Steven) Soderbergh premiering his movie at Slamdance and talking there. Tarell (Alvin McCraney), the screenwriter of "Moonlight," is doing a workshop, too.”

Gordon Adams, Orange, Calif.



“I'm excited to see some movies in an ambiance of movie buffs, as opposed to a typical movie experience.”

Helen Norris, Orange, Calif.

“We haven't been here before, we're here with a company. We're looking forward to just spending time in the city. Even flying here, meeting people that were going to be on a panel or being a filmmaker. Just the experience is exciting for us.”

Quotations have been edited for clarity and length.