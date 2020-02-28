For The Record: What are your thoughts on the state of Park City?

Each week, The Park Record asks residents and visitors to weigh in on a topic of interest. Next week, Park City Mayor Andy Beerman will give his State of Park City address. But what about the citizens themselves? How do Parkites feel things are going right now in the community?

Patti Sanborn, Park City I’ve lived here 25 years and I’ve seen a lot of change. It’s too crowded. There’s too much money here now, and it’s talking.

Abbey Eddy, Park City Maybe it’s the eternal optimist in me, but I feel like the Vision process has created a real sense of community, and I think there’s a lot of positive movement toward social equity.

Leya Parker, Park City I love it, it’s clean and the tax money is used wisely. But I don’t think we have a good plan to accommodate all the people. We need more housing for the people who work here.

Heather Christiansen, Park City I think we’ve done a great job on land preservation. Park City is an outdoor recreation community, for people who respect the outdoors. It’s majestic up here. Hopefully we can maintain it.

Responses have been edited for clarity and length.