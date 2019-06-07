For the Record: What do you look for in candidates running for municipal office?

Composite image.

Christopher Samuels/Park Record

Each week, The Park Record asks For the Record, encouraging residents and visitors to weigh in on a topic of interest. This week, the filing period for municipal elections within Summit County opened, with a range of candidates filing paperwork to run for office.

The Park Record asked members of the public what traits they look for in choosing a candidate for municipal office.



Jeff Willmeng, Marco Island, Fla.

(Our community) is older retirees. We look for people who have our interests in mind as well, for families and young people. And people that are honestly going to do what they say they’re going to do.



Mike Anderson, Salt Lake City

Confidence, integrity and a willingness to talk to people, to negotiate and listen and help people. People have ideas, but if you don’t know how to do it or what buttons to push and they can’t pull it off. So people who have good ideas but know how to implement them.



Mikey Butters, Kimball Junction

If their issues aligned with mine, which would be affordable housing, affordable childcare, and if they like to ski.



Scott Chaplin, Francis

I would look for somebody who is concerned. In our area, we’re seeing so much growth and our schools and utilities aren’t keeping up. I would be concerned that they’re not just seeing all of this as a great tax base but they’re doing some planning.

Quotations have been edited for clarity and length.