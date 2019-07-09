For the Record: What do you want Main Street to look like in 10 years?

Each week, The Park Record asks For the Record, encouraging residents and visitors to weigh in on a topic of interest. Recently, the Park City Planning Commission considered a new private space along Main Street. There has long been debate about the business mix along the shopping, dining and entertainment strip.

We asked Parkites and frequent visitors what their vision for the future of Main Street would be. Comment with your own answer below, or consider sending a letter to the editor.



Jon Cochis, Salt Lake City

I’m always on board with more bars. I’m a bartender, but I just feel like the commercialization of the street takes away from the coolness. I like to see local people at local shops.



John Boland, Park Meadows

I think I’d prefer it much the way it is, accessible to everybody, cool art galleries and shops and restaurants. That’s what draws in our winter guests from out of town and I wish it would remain much the same.



Maureen Rishi, Thaynes Canyon

Maybe make parking more accessible. I know there is the big parking garage there but the prices (rose) and I know they’re trying to inspire people to take the bus and mass transit. I think one of the biggest draws about Park City is the feel of the downtown so I would like to see it not change very much.



Tim Leary, Salt Lake City

I’d say the one thing I would like to be different is more outdoor-like seating. I love how they all have rooftops but if everyone could have a rooftop that’d be sweet, or even the patios they have out front. I don’t think there should be parking on it, because you should be able to walk up and down the middle of the street.



Brian Cook, Prospector

The idea of clubs is fine, but for me the main thing for me is getting rid of cars. When they had the Olympics and it was walking-only, I think that would transform Main Street to more like other ski town areas where it’s more friendly and people can walk down the middle of the road. That’s what I’m looking for.



Jessica Vandermayden, Canyons Village

Less Gorsuch and more quirky ski bum shops. It’s lacking that local feeling of Park City community. It’s become a hollow tourist town. I grew up in Park City so that’s how it was when I was younger and now that’s not a thing anymore. So in 10 years, I would like to see Main Street get more local shops and more fun skier places.