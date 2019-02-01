For the Record: What do you want the Utah Legislature to accomplish this session?

Each week, The Park Record asks For the Record, encouraging residents and visitors to weigh in on a topic of interest. This week, the Utah Legislature began its 2019 session. With only 33 working days this year, the Legislature will work on everything from Medicaid expansion to school funding to net neutrality. As such, we wanted to know which legislative priorities are on locals’ minds. Comment with your answer below, or consider sending a letter to the editor.

Bob Gurley, Draper

“Air quality would be an (issue) I would like to see where it improves. I don't know if you'll ever clean it up but at least improved. And education, my wife is a school teacher and we see the frustration there. Smaller class sizes and better pay would be great.”

Deacon Haymond, Park City

“Air improvements would be great. Giving smart guidance to UCAIR and all the committees on what to do and actually come up with concrete things, maybe related to population growth and control, anything with better guidance or incentives to help people with better air.”

Amy Semrau, Pinebrook

“I'd like them to stop ignoring voters and changing the rules to make the (voter-approved propositions) prettier for themselves. If we vote on something and say we want this, there's no need to have private sessions and change all the rules and have a Legislature that actually listened.”

Casey Sowul, Park City

“Acknowledge the inversion in Salt Lake. (I'd like the Legislature) to help with traffic control, use more buses and more public transportation and incentivize people to use it.”

Quotations have been edited for clarity and length.