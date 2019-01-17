For the Record: What’s in your Sundance survival guide?

Each week, The Park Record asks For the Record, encouraging residents and visitors to weigh in on a topic of interest. In the coming weeks, the annual influx of visitors this time of year for the Sundance Film Festival will be made a little more intense with the addition of the FIS World Championships, which overlaps with the festival on the first weekend of February.

We wanted to learn some useful tips or strategies for dealing with the hubbub from Parkites who have experienced it before.

As a bonus, here are some tips gathered from The Park Record newsroom:

Find a parking spot and don’t touch your car. Utilize Park City’s free transit options

Be aware of potential increased prices at restaurants or bars

Take advantage of the reduced crowds on the slopes

Do you have a useful, proven tip for mitigating Sundance? Comment with your answer below, or consider sending a letter to the editor.

Jaime Bercuson, Park Meadows

"(The best advice I've heard) from other people is plan extra time in the car, and stay away from Main Street."

Liz Marcy, Old Town

"Go to the grocery store before it starts. It's just too busy. I usually just work a ton. It's like Armageddon, you just stock up and go to work and go home."

Tim Lineen, Thanes Canyon

"Rent out my house and get out of town. It worked out really well (for me), I got a free vacation and got away from the crowds."

Katie Fort, Old Town

"I think you just have to embrace it. Have fun, look for some music and go have a coffee and see what you can see. You gotta have fun with it, right? Otherwise you're gonna make yourself crazy."

Quotations have been edited for clarity and length.