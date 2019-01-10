For the Record: Who’s to blame for the federal government shutdown?

Each week, The Park Record asks For the Record, encouraging residents and visitors to weigh in on a topic of interest. The federal government shutdown is still in place, as Congress and President Trump have failed to reach an agreement. Locally, the lack of funding stemming from the shutdown has affected U.S. Forest Service maintenance as well as a nonprofit that provides housing assistance.

We asked Parkites who is to blame for the shutdown. Comment with your answer below, or consider sending a letter to the editor.

Jane Osterhaus, Park Meadows



“I put the blame on the president and the Senate Republicans who refuse to bring the bill that the House passed on to the Senate. There's a bill that could actually open the government if they would just bring it to the floor and at least vote on it.”

Ben Haack, Old Town

“I guess the status quo is to blame. It's decades-old politicians trying to do the same old thing but the world is moving faster than policy is. The status quo of trying to maintain the ship in their own direction too much instead of choosing to go the other way.”

Jamie Rubin, Park City

“They're all to blame. Absolutely all to blame. They need to grow up and start thinking about the nation instead of themselves.”

Eric Stone, Kimball Junction

“It's ultimately a negotiating tactic of who balks first. (President Trump) had his chance for two years to get things done, and now I feel like he can blame the other side. I think it's politics and I think it's him. I don't think (a border wall) will stop people or stop drugs, but it will look good and it will look like he is fulfilling a promise.”

Eric Johnston, San Diego

“(The shutdown) is obviously started by Trump before the new Congress was seated and right now the blame rests squarely on Senate Republicans who block the continuing resolution that was passed in the House.”

Quotations have been edited for clarity and length.