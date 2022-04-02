From the editor: A farewell

Former Park Record Editor Bubba Brown.

Park Record file photo

By the time this is printed, I will have walked out of The Park Record newsroom for the last time as editor.

I’ve used the word “bittersweet,” as cliche as it is, a few dozen times over the last couple of weeks to describe my emotions as I leave for a technical writing position at the University of Utah. Being part of the Park City community for most of the last decade has been a pleasure. And working at this paper — and leading its newsroom for the last four and a half years — has been an experience that in countless ways has changed my life for the better.

I’m grateful for many aspects of my time here, but most special has been the opportunity to associate with, and have my name printed alongside, the talented journalists who put so much of themselves into covering this one-of-a-kind community. That’s something I’ve never taken for granted, especially over these last two years as our staff rose to the tremendous challenge of reporting on the pandemic. Whoever is selected as the next editor will have the privilege of joining a team that embodies the ideals of local journalism and overcomes stiff challenges to serve Summit County.

And I hope they benefit from the same support residents have shown the paper during my tenure. Parkites, by and large, understand the importance of having their own newspaper and The Park Record’s role within the community. Their loyalty was apparent time and again — most prominently during the early days of COVID-19 as dozens of donors showed us their appreciation with their wallets at a time of financial uncertainty.

While that was hopefully a once-in-a-generation crisis, the community’s continuing support will ensure The Park Record’s future remains bright even as radical shifts in the newspaper industry continue. I have no doubt the journalists who remain in the newsroom will hold up their end of the bargain and continue producing a product worthy of both the paper’s 140-plus-year history and our mountain paradise. I, for certain, will be a loyal reader.

What will I miss from my time at The Park Record? Not the deadlines. Not answering emails at 10:30 p.m. Definitely not waking up in the middle of the night on occasion in a (most often unfounded) panic that we got a story wrong or misspelled a word in a front-page headline.

I’ll miss striving to fulfill the paper’s high-minded mission, and more than that, I’ll miss the thrill of doing it alongside so many people I respect and admire.

And I suspect I will continue to feel a surge of pride every time I see someone flipping through the paper with their morning coffee at a local cafe or overhear someone say, “Oh, yeah, I read about that in The Park Record.”

My time at The Park Record is over. But my love for this paper, and the community it serves, will remain.