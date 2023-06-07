Gratitude for the success of Gin & Phonics!

Park Record letters to the editor

We would like to express our deepest gratitude to our community for the outpouring of support for this year’s Gin & Phonics fundraiser to benefit PC READS. Our team is dedicated to the work of educating and advocating for struggling readers — many of whom are dyslexic — and their support teams, including parents, teachers and tutors.

The success of Gin & Phonics exceeded our expectations in every way. We never imagined we’d sell out of tickets (thank you all of our attendees), we never expected to surpass our fundraising goal (thank you to the local businesses who donated items to our auctions and opportunity drawing), and we didn’t anticipate the full hearts and tears in our eyes when listening to Jared Blank, who shared with us how his dyslexia has influenced the incredible athletic endeavors he pursues.

Thank you to Woodward for a wonderful venue, and to Ryan Walsh for the music. We couldn’t have done it without you! And, thanks to the generosity of our sponsors and attendees, we will continue to expand and improve upon our programming to ensure that all children learn to read.

Kelly Manning and Kristi Marsh, PC READS board members

Park City