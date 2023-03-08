Park Record letters to the editor

“Persuade us”, said Roger Armstrong, chair of the Summit County Commission at the March 1 public hearing. The chair, speaking for the commission, also requested the tax paying public be “kind.”

Dakota Pacific must be the one who convinces that this is the right thing to do and they have not made the case. They are throwing things against the wall, potentially a two-acre park, senior housing, a climbing wall? Smoke screens.

A vote to approve is support of the actions driven by some of the most underhanded, despicable tactics used by Dakota Pacific and the Utah State Legislature in favor of greed and profit. Please recall that at the December 2021 meeting, Dakota Pacific touted their political connections. Well, they sure used them.

There were very valid, salient comments shared Wednesday night and it will be a sad day in the history of Summit County if this commission votes to bail out an investor who made an investment, entering knowingly into a contract, as the chair said. The greed and pure motives of profit must not be allowed.

I fear the next massive mess brought on by our area through the state legislative process and monied developers who wield their influence. This will make a riveting documentary someday shown at the Sundance Film Festival highlighting the greed that changed our community, maybe highlighting how public officials stood up and supported the overwhelming consensus of the people who live here.

Stand up for the citizens of this county, commissioners, and vote No. Dakota Pacific should build what they bought, or sell the land and pursue their work with a different project.

Victor Method

Pinebrook