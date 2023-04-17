Green Tips: Bees are all the buzz

Park Record logo

After a long period of hibernating throughout the winter, bees are slowly starting to emerge as spring is now upon us. Spring is a crucial time for bees as colonies begin forming and new colonies appear again. As we face the climate change crisis, we now see a decline in pollinator species such as butterflies, flies, beetles, and, most importantly, our honey bees.

Research has shown that harmful pesticides such as carbaryl have been a factor in the decline of bees. However, the most significant impact of the decline is climate change caused by global warming.

Estimates have shown that around 75% of the crops we grow for food depend on pollinators to a certain extent. They play a prominent role in producing our food supply, so their protection needs to be a priority.

Listed below are ways you can help our bees this season:

Using natural or organic pest control solutions is a great way to stop using pesticides. Neem oil is an excellent option, or you can make a DIY insecticidal soap.

Don’t get rid of your dandelions, at least until they bloom. Dandelions are a food source for bees that provide pollen and nectar.

Planting native flowers that thrive in your region attracts bees to your garden. Creating a bee garden will attract not only bees but other pollinators as well.

Purchasing organic honey items from your local beekeepers. Local beekeepers ensure bees are well cared for and support bee population growth.

We can work together to help save the bees!

Recycle Utah, your community non-profit drop-off recycling center, provides these weekly tips.